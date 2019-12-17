Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has directed immediate payment of all allowances owed casual workers working with the state Environmental Sanitation Agency (BENSESA).

He gave the directive on Monday during the flag off and hand over ceremony of more Sanitation vehicles and Equipment to the General Manager of the Agency, Solomon Onah.

Ortom also promised to absorb the casual workers into the state civil service at the appropriate time and commended the GM for his tireless efforts and achievements since coming on board.

The GM thanked the Governor for the prompt release of funds used for the refurbishment of vehicles and equipment despite the glaring paucity of funds and other commitments.

He promised that the agency would make judicious utilisation of the vehicles and equipment for the benefit of the state.

Onah equally thanked the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, for his frequent visits and strict monitoring while the vehicles were undergoing rehabilitation.

The deputy governor thanked Ortom for the priority given to the agency, saying the vehicles had been down for the past 10 years but were refurbished and ready to be put to use.

Some of the vehicles and equipment handed over to the agency included a Pay loader, bulldozers, skip buckets, excavators and tractors.