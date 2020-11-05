Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has dispelled the rumour about disappearance of male genital organs in Daudu community of Guma Local Government area of the state.

The Governor who paid an on the spot visit to the community on Wednesday evening where he had a meeting with stakeholders said the rumor was untrue and only meant to encourage hatred and underdevelopment in the area.

Ortom regretted that while the negative effect of the displacement of thousands due to herders attacks was still being felt, it was unthinkable for youths to embark on destruction of property on the grounds of a nonexistent disappearance of genital organs.

He maintained that such allegations could scare people who come to Daudu for business and investment purposes, saying obedience to law and order must be encouraged at all times.

When the Governor asked those who alleged that their private parts were removed through supernatural means to come forward, only one did and when asked to prove his allegation, he couldn’t do so as his genital organ was confirmed by to be intact.

Governor Ortom urged the people to allow security agents tackle any case of breakdown of law and order rather than people resorting to jungle justice which does no one any good.

On his part, Ter Guma, Chief Dennis Shemberga commended the role played by some elders and other stakeholders including security agents in restoring peace in Daudu, saying the Governor’s visit was timely as it would end the unrest.

Relatedly, the Benue State Police Command has debunked allegation of mysterious disappearance of male genital organ in Daudu.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene on behalf of the Police Commissioner, Mukkadas Garba, the Command condemned the violent approach adopted by some youths in addressing the issue.

Garba disclosed that eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted as a result of the rumour.

“Following reports of “theft of manhood”, Daudu Police Division commenced investigation into the case. Alleged Victims claimed to be experiencing dysfunctional male genital organs and not total removal as earlier reported.

“Victims were taken to Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) where they were certified medically ok by a medical Doctor but they insisted that their genital organs were removed.

“A stakeholders’ meeting was convened by elders of the community on 3/11/2020 at about lOOOhrs. During the meeting, one Saka Iorhemba ‘m’ and Prophet Jacob Uhembe of the same address were alleged to have conspired to mystically perpetrate this act and extort money from their Victims as fee for healing.

“In the heat of argument at the meeting, the angry youths In attendance attempted to lynch the accused. Saka Iorhemba was whisked away by

the Police and is currently in safe custody while the Prophet escaped to an unknown destination. Properties belonging to the suspects were burnt down by the Mob.

“The command condemns in totality, violent approach of addressing issues and will deal with any violent person or groups in accordance with the laws. Eight suspects have been arrested for actions liable to cause breach of peace and causing mischief.

“Members of the community are advised to employ dialogue as a strategy for simple dispute resolution and seek scientific explanation of any difficult situation. Investigation is still in progress,” the statement concluded.