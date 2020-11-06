Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has dispelled the rumour about disappearance of male genital organs in Daudu community of Guma Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who paid an on the spot visit to the community on Wednesday evening where he had a meeting with stakeholders, said the rumor was untrue and only meant to encourage hatred and underdevelopment in the area.

Ortom regretted that while the negative effect of the displacement of thousands due to herders attacks was still being felt, it was unthinkable for youths to embark on destruction of property on the grounds of a nonexistent disappearance of genital organs.

He maintained that such allegations could scare people who come to Daudu for business and investment purposes, saying obedience to law and order must be encouraged at all times.

When the governor asked those who alleged that their private parts were removed through supernatural means to come forward, only one did and when asked to prove his allegation, he couldn’t do so as his genital organ was confirmed to be intact.

Ortom urged the people to allow security agents tackle any case of breakdown of law and order rather than people resorting to jungle justice, which does no one any good.

On his part, Ter Guma, Chief Dennis Shemberga, commended the role played by some elders and other stakeholders, including security agents in restoring peace in Daudu, saying the governor’s visit was timely, as it would end the unrest.

The Benue State Police Command has also debunked the allegation of mysterious disappearance of male genital organ in Daudu.