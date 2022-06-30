From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday presented the staff of office to the new paramount ruler of the Idoma nation, Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Agaba-Idu, Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John.

The Governor while performing the coronation ceremony at the Och’Idoma Square in Otukpo, Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, insisted that the traditional institution has made tremendous progress under his watch.

“Under my watch, the traditional institution has made tremendous progress. The welfare of traditional rulers have been given top priority.

“Your Royal Majesty, your selection by the selection committee as the fifth Och’Idoma has undoubtedly brought joy to the people of Idoma nation.

“I have no doubt that your reign will be peaceful. It is my further convinction that the support you are enjoying from your subjects will be sustained and together you can make Idoma nation better than you have met it.

“It is therefore a great joy to be here to perform the coronation of the Och’Idoma and also present a staff of office to him .

“It is my hope that before long we shall gather once again to commission a befitting palace for the Och’Idoma, which is about 90 percent completion.”

Governor Ortom, while presenting the staff of office to the Och’Idoma reminded him that he emerged through divine providence and should therefore rule wisely so as to attract development to his domain.

In his acceptance speech, the Och’Idoma, who dedicated Idoma Nation to God and pronounced peace upon the land, promised that fairness, equity, justice and peace would be his watchword.