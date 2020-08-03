Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has promised to relocate traders occupying makeshift shops at the Wurukum market to the Makurdi International Market.

The Governor who made the promise on Monday while inspecting facilities at the Makurdi International Market said it was high time the international market is put to use.

The Governor who was accompanied on the inspection by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu and some of his commissioners said the state government was ready to negotiate with traders on an acceptable price for the shops.

Earlier, the Governor inspected 60 additional units of transformers which were procured by his administration through the Ministry of Rural Development and Cooperatives.

The Governor while inspecting the transformers at the ministry’s headquarters in Makurdi, also directed the distribution of the transformers to various communities across the state.

Acknowledging that the transformers were not enough to serve all the communities in need of the commodity across the state, the Governor however said they would go a long way in providing electricity supply to many communities.

He stated further that the 60 transformers would be given to some communities that had made requests while others would be used for ongoing rural electrification projects being executed by the ministry.

On his part, Commissioner for Rural Development and Cooperatives, Engr. Victor Ukaha, said some of the transformers are 33KV while others are 11KV for communities.

He explained that among the 33KV transformers, there are 25 units of 500KVA, 10 units of 300KVA and five units of 200KVA, while the 11KV transformers have 10 units of 500KVA and five units each of 300KVA and 200KVA respectively.