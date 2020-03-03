Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has strongly warned all those involved in criminal acts such as armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping among others to repent and become good citizens of the state or be made to face the wrath of the law when apprehended.

The governor handed down the warning on Sunday when he received from the Commissioner of Police, the state Director of Treasury, Geoffrey Agada who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen a few days ago.

Ortom reiterated his government’s commitment to go after criminal elements in the state and fish them out with the help of the security agencies stressing that anyone caught will be made to face the music.

The governor commended the Nigeria Police for their quick intervention in making sure that Agada was rescued from his abductors alive.

He noted that it was sacrilegious for anyone to kidnap his fellow human and later demand any ransom for his release.

Ortom particularly thanked the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Idris and the State Police Commissioner, Garba Mukaddas for their uncommon commitments in ensuring peace and security in the state.

He noted that if all heads of security agencies in the country could work like them, state governments and Nigerians at large would not be asking for state police but be demanding for what to do to support them to succeed.