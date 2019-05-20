Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom on Monday announced the reappointment of the Secretary to Benue State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor, and his Chief of Staff, Hon. Terwase Orbunde.

The governor who made the announcement at an expanded People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) caucus held at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue People’s House in Makurdi, also disclosed that council polls in the state would hold before the end of 2019.

He disclosed further that the Benue State Independent National Electoral Commission, (BESIEC) would soon commence processes for the polls, adding that caretaker committees shall be constituted to fill the vacuum that would be created at the expiration of the tenure of the elected councils bosses in June this year.

He appealed to stakeholders from each local government to deliberate and forward three names for the selection of one of them as chairman.

Explained further that the law provides for a caretaker chairman and seven supervisors informing that those nominated for the chairmanship position should possess at least a degree or Higher National Diploma.