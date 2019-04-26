Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Friday evening received three kidnap victims who were rescued by troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) from their abductors. Receiving the rescued victims; Mrs Mbaidoove Iorlumun, Yakubu Utim and Aondongu Iorlumun at the Government in Makurdi, the governor reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to chase criminal elements out of the state in the renewed war against kidnappers and cultists. The governor stated that the Benue State government would continue to support security agencies to fight criminality in the state with renewed commitment and vigor. Governor Ortom acknowledged the dogged efforts of troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in the rescue of the three kidnap victims from Yandev and Tombu, Gboko and Buruku local government areas respectively. One of the victims, Mr. Iorlumun Aondongu, from Tombu, disclosed to newsmen that he was kidnapped on February 12, 2019, in his village. Aondongu said his abductors who actually came for his mother, stormed his house on that fateful day and took him hostage when they did not find his mother, Mbaidoove. “They first came for my mother and when I told them she was not around, they kidnapped me and put in their vehicle and took me away,” he narrated. He said while they held him, hostage, the kidnappers kept calling his mother to come and rescue him and when she finally showed up with one Mr. Yakubu Utim somewhere in Katsina-Ala axis, they were also held, hostage. The kidnap victims who recalled the despicable experience in the kidnappers’ den, stated that they were holed up in a building and fed with only garri and groundnut while a container was given to them for passage of waste. Their abductors were said to have demanded a certain amount of money (which figure they did not mention to newsmen) and threatened to eliminate them if the ransom was not paid. Reply Forward