From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has recommended that all entitlements due to the Judiciary should be deducted at source from the Federation Accounts and remitted directly to the Heads of Courts for onward payment to Judicial Staff.

The Governor gave this recommendation on Thursday during the swearing-in of three new High Court judges at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

“I wish to use this occasion to again stress my total support not only for the financial Autonomy but complete Autonomy for the Judiciary

“Specifically, all matters of welfare of Judicial Staff – Salary, Pension and Gratuity should henceforth be handled by the National Judicial Council,” the Governor said.

He added that this has become necessary for the smooth and effective operations of the Judiciary in a democratic setting, and was the reason why he assented to the Benue Judiciary Fund Management (Financial Autonomy) Law, 2021.

“This was also to strengthen my policy of non-interference of Government in the affairs of the Judiciary.”

While positing that although the Judiciary in Benue State ranks high in the country owing to the quality of justice dispensation, Ortom regretted that in spite of this high ranking, the State Judiciary was bedevilled with a gross deficit in infrastructure, ranging from poor courtroom facilities to dilapidated residential accommodation for Judicial officers and lack of other basic amenities required for the smooth running of the offices.

“Our Administration has, however, been able to renovate and furnish Judges Chambers, High Courts and other Lower Courts across the State. In addition, we have embarked on the construction of a new High Court Complex at Aliade and other Courts ranging from Upper Area Courts, Chief Magistrate Courts and Area Courts across the State. This is to provide easy access to justice to the citizenry.

“Furthermore, our Administration has also consistently sponsored Judges and Lawyers to Conferences within and outside the country to improve the quality of their work,” the Governor stated.

He pledged the total support and co-operation of his administration to the new Judges to enable them to succeed in their new office.

