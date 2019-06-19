Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has restated his support for local government autonomy and advocated the implementation of the new guidelines on financial autonomy for local governments.

Ortom who stated this yesterday while inaugurating 23 caretaker committee chairmen emphasized on the importance of transparency and prudence in the management of resources accruing to the councils.

He also charged them to live in their domains in order to acquaint themselves with the challenges confronting their people and proffer solutions.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony which was held at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House Makurdi, Ortom stated that the appointment of the caretaker chairmen was to fill the vacuum created by the expiration of the tenure of the elected council chairmen, stressing that merit was the yardstick used in choosing them.

He advised the local government chairmen to strive to excel in all areas of administration and also to prioritize payment of salaries of workers.

The governor also charged them to relate closely with the people of their respective areas to identify their challenges, instead of relocating to reside in Makurdi, the state capital.