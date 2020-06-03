Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has revealed the identities of the two new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Although he didn’t mention their names, the Governor said the two patients are from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Makurdi.

He revealed that one of the patients contracted the virus and later infected one of his colleagues with it.

While noting that those who have had contact with the patients are being traced, Ortom urged Benue people to adhere to all laid down protocols of the World Health Organization and other relevant authorities in curtailing the spread of the dreaded virus.

Ortom however disclosed that all four patients who are currently being treated at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Apir, Makurdi are responding to treatment adding that some of them are only waiting to test negative before they are discharged.

“If you must go out, please, observe the protocols of hand washing, social distancing and others. You can also make it a habit of always pulling your cloths and washing preferably with soap and hot water immediately after returning from any outing.

The Governor noted that COVID-19 is real COVID-19 said, ” it is here with us and we must find ways of managing it.

“We should report if anyone presents any symptoms of COVID-19. We should keep to the protocol of NCDC of preventing contacts from COVID-19,” he said.