Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has relieved the General Manager of the Benue State Water Board, Michael Zungur and that of Benue State Environmental and Sanitation Agency, (BENSESA), Andrew Chile of their appointments with immediate effect.

The governor announced their sack on Tuesday evening during an assessment tour of the Makurdi Greater Water Works and BENSESA premised.

He premised his decision on the nonchalant attitudes of the sacked appointees and their inability to effectively manage the affairs of their organisations.

The governor directed Zungur to handover to the most senior officer in charge of the board and report to the Head of Service for redeployment.

He also directed Chile to hand over to the next person to him while his replacement is being sought.

Ortom wondered why the GM Water Board could not provide potable water to Benue people despite the availability of water in River Benue.

The governor stressed that he was further saddened that his three times visits to the board yielded no positive results.

At BENSESA, the governor noted that with the number of equipment at the agency, there was no reason for Makurdi and its environs to be littered with refuse just because of lack of maintenance of the equipment.

Ortom warned that he would not condone any case of non performance in his second term, stressing that drastic actions had to be taken in order to justify the renewal of his mandate by people of the state.

The governor also visited other ongoing projects in Makurdi and Gboko Local Government Area of the state.