Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom commiserated with his counterpart in Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Government and people of the State over the massacre of scores of passengers who were reportedly burnt to death by bandits.

It was gathered that the passengers were travelling from Sabon Birni Local Government Area to Sokoto Town before the bus they were travelling in was stopped around Gidan Bawa village, where the bandits blocked the road and set the vehicle ablaze.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nath Ikyur recalled with pains how Nigeria has been turned into a killing field by these so called bandits terrorising the country where innocent civilians who are looking for their daily needs are forced to live in perpetual fear.

“He (Ortom) says that the boldness these terrorists are exhibiting daily across the country is a clear indication that the nation is in grave danger and stands the risk of losing out its sovereignty if urgent steps are not taken to eliminate them and keep Nigeria safe again.

“The Governor laments the unprovoked attacks on various communities and says this is threatening the unity of Nigeria and weakening the faith of the citizens in their government.”

Governor Ortom further urged Nigerians to shun partisanship but join hands with government and security agencies to expose these terrorists to save Nigeria from these mindless killings by the blood thirsty aliens.

“The Governor repeated his earlier appeals to security agencies not to be deterred by the challenges of insecurity confronting the nation but should remain steadfast to protect the sovereign integrity of the nation by going all out to uproot the terrorists from the shores of Nigeria.

“Governor Ortom then condoled with Governor Tambuwal and the people of Sokoto state and prays God to grant the victims rest, and the families they left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement concluded.

