Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has saluted the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume at 69.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur and issued on Tuesday in Makurdi.

“On behalf of the government and people of Benue, I congratulate the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental, Sen. George Akume on his 69th birthday.

“Akume has made immense contributions to the development of the state and Nigeria at large,” the governor said.

He prayed God to sustain His blessings upon Akume and wished him a joyful birthday celebration in good health, peace and a prosperous new year. (NAN)