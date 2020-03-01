Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has set up Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, the Committee is to proactively monitor, supervise and coordinate Benue State Government’s response to the dreaded disease.

The statement added that the committee which is headed by Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo as Chairman and Dr Samuel Ngise as Secretary, also has Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi, Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Engr. Dondo Ahire, as well as Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Timothy Ijir as members.

Other members of the Committee are Mr. Apir Ityu, Dr. Terna Kur, Mr. Agwaza Iorkpiligh, Mr. Matthew Uyina, Mr. Moses Leva, Dr. Edward Amali, Mr. Claude Bitaronga, Dr. Peteru Inunduh, Professor Terrumun Swende Dr. Alli Cornelius, Dr. Patrick Echekwube and Mr. Micheal Adejo.

Meanwhile, the Governor has directed that surveillance on coronavirus be stepped up in the 23 local government areas of the state just as a treatment centre has been established at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) and a location identified to be used as quarantine unit in the event of any outbreak of the disease.

“The Governor urges Benue people to adhere to preventive measures and assist health workers in their various communities to succeed,” the statement concluded.