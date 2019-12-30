Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Monday signed the 2020 appropriation bill of N189,483,511,025 into law, with a promise to ensure adequate implementation of the budget for the good of the state.

Ortom, while performing the ceremony at the Banquet Hall of the Governor’s Lodge, Benue Peoples House Makurdi, assured that his second tenure would be characterised by more practical and field work rather than office work, even as he charged his aides to redouble their efforts towards achieving greater results

He said the appropriation bill titled ‘Budget of Advancement, Growth and Development’ hopes to achieve milestones in agriculture, health, education, culture and tourism as well as other sectors of the economy.

While acknowledging the industry and sacrifice of the Speaker and other Assembly Members to the timely passage of the budget, Governor Ortom added that the task of developing the state is the duty of all.

Ortom who restated his determination to run an inclusive administration open to constructive criticism however urged members of the public not to only make sweeping statements against his administration, but also suggest ways of making the state better for the benefit of all.

Ortom who also commended the relentless efforts of members of the State Executive Council as well as heads of government agencies enjoined them to familiarise themselves with financial regulations and guidelines in order not to fall prey to anti-graft agencies on account of financial misappropriation.

Earlier, Speaker of the House Titus Uba, while presenting the appropriation bill for the Governor’s assent, described the event as historic saying it was the earliest budget ever presented and passed since the return of democracy in 1999.