From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Friday, signed the 2022 budget appropriation bill of N155.6 billion into law with a

promise to adhere strictly to the provisions of the budget.

In a remark, during the signing ceremony at Government House in Makurdi, the Governor said the law is a culmination of three laws;

revenue, capital and recurrent which amounts to the sum of

N155,611,390,265.082.

“I will not do anything outside of the provisions of the budget. Even if the state needs additional funds we will present it to the assembly for supplementary budget,” he said.

The Governor while commending members of the Benue State House of Assembly and its leadership for the timely passage of the 2022 appropriation bill stated that his duty was to implement all the laws passed by the assembly to the latter.

Ortom who also appreciated the 9th assembly for enacting more laws than they have done in the past said he can vouch that he has enjoyed smooth working relationship.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He also appreciated the opposition elements in the assembly for being professional and friendly saying they have not been antagonistic but have been constructive and supportive in their dealings.

The Governor wished every person in Benue and all Nigerians all the best during the Christmas season and urged the people to reflect and appreciate the meaning of the celebration.

“As we celebrate the righteousness of God in us, let us ensure fairness, equity and humility in our dealings with God and humans.”

He further admonished Benue citizens to be careful and observe all COVID-19 safety protocols saying the new variant must be avoided.

The Governor who posited that prevention is better than cure, said it is important that people take proactive steps to prevent infection.