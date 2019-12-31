Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, yesterday, signed the state’s N189.43 billion 2020 budget into law with a promise to ensure adequate implementation for the good of citizens.

Ortom, signed the budget tagged “Advancement, Growth and Development” in Makurdi.

The governor on November 12, presented N189.4 billion as 2020 budget estimate to the House of Assembly for approval.

The budget was N10billion less than the 2019 approved budget of N199 billion, representing 9.2 per cent decline.

He said the implementation of the 2020 budget would address shortfalls in the social sector, especially education, health care delivery, water and infrastructures.

Ortom promised to run an all inclusive government that would accommodate ideas, suggestions and constructive criticism for the good of the people.

“If we do not fear Benue people that elected us, we are bound to fear God. There is no time. Benue people are eager to see us deliver good dividends of democracy and there is no need for procrastination. All executive members should ensure timely delivery on government commitments and there must be proper justification for all transactions,” he said.

The governor assured that his administration would consolidate on successes recorded during his first term and ensure that there were no mistakes.

Ortom said he would personally monitor projects to ensure timely delivery. “No more office work, we will be more in the field now,” he said.

Speaker of the House, Mr. Titus Uba, said the legislature would collaborate with the executive to provide dividends of democracy to the people.