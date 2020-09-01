Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the contracts awarded for the establishment of RUGA settlements across the country.

Ortom said the investigation would help in the recovery of money from some contractors who he alleged to have collected money without executing the projects.

The governor also vowed to sue the National Assembly if it goes ahead with the passage of the Water Resources Bill.

Ortom stated this while playing host to the new leadership of the Mzough-U-Tiv socio-cultural organisation at Government House in Makurdi.

The governor, who explained that the Federal Government allocated the sum of N2.25 billion for the RUGA project in the 2019 budget, asked what had been done with the money.

Ortom queried the manner the Federal Government brought the Water bill through the back door saying no member of the National Assembly from Benue would vote in favour of the bill.

Ortom who lamented the manner cattle have flooded the Federal Capital Territory, recalled that only recently, while on his way to Abuja his convoy had to stop to allow herds of cattle cross the road before he could proceed on his journey.

“It is a disgrace that people have to stop for cattle to pass even in Abuja. We will not allow people breaching our laws here in Benue because we have a law against open grazing. We have arrested over 9,000 cattle and about 130 people have been convicted. “

He restated his commitment to supporting all the three social cultural organizations in the state to contribute their quota towards the development of the state.