Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the contracts awarded for the establishment of the RUGA settlements project across the country.

Ortom noted that the move would help in the recovery of such money from contractors whom he said had collected the money without executing such project.

The Governor also vowed to sue the National Assembly if it goes ahead with the passage of the Water Resources Bill.

Ortom stated this while playing host to to the new leadership of the Mzough-U-Tiv socio-cultural Organization led by its President General, Comptroller of Prisons (CP) rtd at the Government House in Makurdi.

The Governor who explained that the Federal Government allocated the sum of N2.25 billion for the RUGA project in the 2019 budget asked what had been done with the money.

“We understand that contracts were given overnight and money paid to contractors for RUGA in the country. Where is the money.

“And if the National Assembly passes the Water Resources Bill which was sent as an executive bill by the President, I will take them to court. Water Bill will not be accepted here in Benue State.

Ortom who posited that the manner in which the Federal Government was bringing the Water bill through the backdoor is very curious said no member of the National Assembly from Benue would vote in favour of that bill.

Ortom who lamented the manner in which cattle have flooded the Federal Capital Territory recalled that only recently, while on his way into Abuja, his convoy had to stop to allow cattle cross the road before he could proceed on his journey.

“It is a disgrace that people have to stop for cattle to pass even in Abuja. We will not allow people breaching our laws here in Benue because we have a law against open grazing. We have arrested over 9000 cattle and about 130 people have been convicted.

He restated his commitment to supporting all the three social cultural organizations in the state to contribute their quota towards the development of the state.

Earlier in a remark, Chief Ihagh said the Water Resources Bill was thrown out of the National Assembly in 2018 and wondered why it is being reintroduced again.

The President General noted that Benue people will campaign against any Benue indigene at the National Assembly who endorses that Water Resources Bill.