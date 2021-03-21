From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has narrated how armed Fulani bandits attacked him on his farm located at Tyo-Mu community, along Gboko Road in Makurdi, the state capital.

The governor who spoke to newsmen shortly after returning to the Government House said he sighted no fewer than 15 armed Fulani bandits all wearing black, shooting at him sporadically.

He explained further that he ran for more than one kilometre before he was rescued by his security aides, who also fired back at the armed bandits.

Ortom, however, thanked God that nobody in his convoy was injured during the attack, adding that troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke and other security agencies had been alerted and they were already on the trail of the armed bandits.

“You know, today is Saturday and it’s normal that as a farmer, I went to my farm along Gboko Road (Makurdi) and on our way back, we started hearing some gunshots. We sighted people in black and from my experience, I discovered they were Fulani bandits.”

Governor Ortom who fingered the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) in this latest attack on him, said the group recently met in Yola and singled him out for elimination.

Recently, MAKH met in Yola like they did in 2016 that they must take the country and everybody must be their slave. And that was when they started infiltrating the entire country. They came out with a statement, in which they singled me out as the only person who is creating problem for the entire Fulani race.