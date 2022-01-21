From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Four traditional rulers have been suspended by the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom over alleged gross misconduct.

The suspended chiefs who are from the Sankera Intermediate area include; Mue Ter Ngyen, Chief D. K. Ijah from Ukum, Mue Ter Ichongo, Chief Terngu Iorhuna and Mue Ter Ipusu, Chief Enoch Kyumen both of Logo local government area as well as District head of Tir, Chief Boi Johnson in Katsina-Ala local government.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr Ken Achabo says, the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty has therefore appointed Chief Donald Vihive as acting Mue Ter Ngyen, Chief Stephen Tyôkpev as Mue Ter Ipusu, and Chief Orlu Mbakor as acting Mue Ter Chôngo.

The statement also revealed that Tor Sankera, Chief Abu King Shuluwa has also appointed Chief Philip Saamaaya as acting District of Tir in Katsina-Ala Local Government.