From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has suspended a traditional ruler in Buruku Local Government Area of the state following the gruesome murder of a widow in his domain.

The monarch, Zaki Ortar Agwa Mnyange Kwahar, was suspended after a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House in Makurdi at the weekend.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information Culture and Tourism, Ngunan Addingi, and made available to newsmen on Saturday, added that Governor Ortom gave the directive for the suspension of the traditional ruler in accordance with Section 30 of the Benue State Chieftaincy Law, to pave way for investigation into his role in the crisis at Mbatyough, Mbagen Council Ward.

“As a result of the recent crisis in Mbatyough Council Ward, Mbagen in Buruku Local Area of Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom, after a meeting with the Tor Jemgbagh, Chief Afatyo Ajoko, Ter Buruku, Moses Hanior, Mue Ter, Tivfa Addingi, the kindred heads in the wards and elders from the area at the Benue people House yesterday, March 26, 2021, took the following measures to end the skirmishes.”

The governor, while condemning the gruesome manner in which the widow, Mrs Shaade Nyihemba was murdered by unknown criminals, ordered that full investigation be carried out by the police and DSS to find out those behind the dastardly act for prosecution.

The statement also banned all youth groups in Yamakem with immediate effect while all activities of Yamakem youth association were also suspended indefinitely.