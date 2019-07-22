Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has warned that any public servant under his administration found pilfering from funds meant for the execution of public projects would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“I wish to emphasise that all public servants under this administration should not dare to convert funds meant for the execution of public projects for the people’s welfare and wellbeing into private pockets. This is unacceptable and contrary to public fiscal responsibility and we shall not hesitate to use the big stick against such conduct.”

Ortom handed down the warning on Monday during the swearing in ceremony of 15 newly appointed commissioners held at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.

While congratulating the new commissioners on their appointment, the Governor however stressed the need for all political appointees to perform satisfactorily in order to continue to be part of our team.

He stated further that his administration has embarked on aggressive internal revenue generation with a view to meeting his campaign promises to the people of the state.

“This accounts for the current re-organization of the machinery of Government in some sectors for effective service delivery. Let me stress that every appointee must perform satisfactorily in order to continue to be part of our team.

“You are therefore requested to acquaint yourselves with Administrative Guidelines, Financial Regulations and Office Procedure to enable you discharge your duties effectively.

The Governor also appealed to Permanent Secretaries and other Senior Government Officials with whom the new appointees would be working to co-operate with the appointees and give them every support to perform maximally.

He also urged family members, friends and associates to refrain from mounting undue financial and other pressures that would distract the appointees from serving the State well.

READ ALSO: 3 dead as Shiite group, Police clash turns violent in Abuja,