Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, swore in 23 Special Advisers and inaugurate the Chairman and Members of the State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB).

The governor, who performed the twin events at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue Peoples House Makurdi charged the advisers to swing into action and work towards improving the lives of the people.

Ortom stated that the SUBEB Board was inaugurated with a view to actualizing the desire of his administration to improve the quality of basic education in the state.

Messrs Emmanuel Aper, Egli Johnson Ahubi, Mike Terlumun Kusah and James Yakob Ahua were inaugurated as SUBEB chairman and members respectively.

The governor urged the management of SUBEB to adhere to financial regulations in order to avoid the pitfalls.

The governor said drastic measures had been taken to block revenue leakages, including the ban on revenue consultancy, stressing that his administration would also support the Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) in fighting the menace of illegal check points by security persons.