Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday swore in 23 Special Advisers as well as also inaugurated the Chairman and Members of the State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB) to help steer the affairs of the state.

The Governor who performed the twin events at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue Peoples House Makurdi charged the advisers in addition to the four that had already been sworn in, to swing into action and bring dividends of democracy closer to Benue people.

He also stated that the SUBEB Board was inaugurated with a view to actualizing the desire of his administration to improve the quality of basic education in the state.

While enjoining the management of SUBEB to adhere to financial regulations in order to avoid the pitfalls of the past, the Governor posited that all appointees of government are ambassadors of his administration, stressing that their public and private conducts should be exemplary.

Messrs Emmanuel Aper, Egli Johnson Ahubi, Mike Terlumun Kusah and James Yakob Ahua were inaugurated as SUBEB Chairman and Members respectively.

The Governor stated that drastic measures had been taken to block revenue leakages including the ban on revenue consultancy, stressing that his administration would also support the Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, in fighting the menace of illegal check points.

In their separate responses on behalf of others, Sarwuan Tarnongo and the SUBEB Chairman, Emmanuel Aper while responding pledged their unalloyed support to the administration of the Governor.