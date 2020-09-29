Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has sworn in Barr. Kenneth Ken Achabo as his Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. Achabo replaced former Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, late Elder Jerome Tor Shimbe who died recently after a brief illness. Speaking during the ceremony, the Governor charged the new Local Government Bureau Adviser not to breach his oath of office but work according to its dictates and he would not have any cause for alarm. He also enjoined other appointees who had taken oath of office to read, reflect and assimilate the covenant they had made with God and humanity, stressing that a breach of it attracts the wrath of God. Ortom congratulated Barrister Achabo on his appointment and charged him to work harmoniously with council chairmen for the desired result, even as he also tasked council chairmen to support him to succeed. The Governor stressed that Achabo's appointment was based on merit and competence and reflects his administration's policy for fair and equitable distribution of political offices. He urged the appointee to be guided by the principles of accountability, fairness, equity, transparency among others and above all, fear of God in the discharge of his duties. In his response, Barr. Kenneth Achabo thanked the Governor for finding him worthy to serve in this capacity and pledged to follow the Governor's foot steps in order to succeed in his new assignment.