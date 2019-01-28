Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State governor on Monday swore in the newly-appointed chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Joseph Loko, and other commissioners to discharge their duties with an utmost sense of responsibility devoid of bias.

The appointees are to oversee the affairs of the state electoral body with a view to conducting local government elections.

The swearing-in ceremony which was held at the Government House in Makurdi, followed approval of their appointment by the state’s House of Assembly last week.

The commission’s chairman, Loko, hails from Ushongo Local Government Area of the state while others, including Alexander Ekoja (Ohimini), Aondona Agber (Gboko) and Barr. Donald Kertyo (Logo), Abe Augustine, as well as Mrs. Rose Ameh (Ado) and Mannasseh Serki (Guma) to serve as secretary are also part of the commission.

In his address at the ceremony, Governor Ortom who was represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu, stated that Benue would do everything possible to stand against the rigging of elections.

Ortom who posited that the selection of the appointees was based on merit and their wealth of experience, harped on the need for them to conduct fresh credible local government councils elections in no distance time as the need may arise.

The governor further enjoined them to ensure zero-tolerance for corruption and ensure they do not compromise their integrity in the course of discharging their constitutional duties as enshrined in the local government electoral guideline.

Responding, the newly-sworn in BSIEC chairman, Loko, commended the state government for the opportunity to serve even as he assured that the electoral umpire would conduct credible local government polls when the time comes.