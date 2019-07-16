Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State over the loss of lives in a story-building collapse which occurred on Monday in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described the incident as quite painful and unfortunate.

He lamented the rate at which buildings have been collapsing in parts of the country saying such development calls for worry and deserves to be urgently addressed to prevent the loss of more lives.

“Governor Ortom prays God to grant those who died in the incident eternal rest and their families the strength to bear the loss. He also wishes the injured speedy recovery,” the statement read in part.