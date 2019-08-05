Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has enjoined indigenes of the state living in the United States of America to create a united Benue forum where they could harness ideas to support their home state.

The governor made the call when he addressed the 2019 Convention of Idoma Association in America,

He explained that the forum would enable the various groups to brainstorm on ways to collaborate for the onerous benefit their home state.

Ortom, who had made a similar call during the Mutual Union of Tiv in America (MUTA) Convention a day earlier in Maryland commended Idoma indigenes in the United States for the unity and cooperation they had exhibited over the years. He urged them to continue to be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said there was the need for global efforts in tackling the current security challenge in Nigeria.

He stressed that his administration was committed to guaranteeing the safety of Benue people through constant support to security agencies.