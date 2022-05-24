Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom won the Benue North West Senatorial seat.

He emerged after delegates from the seven local government areas that make up the district popularly known as Zone B endorsed his candidature.

In Oyo State, management consultant and APC governorship aspirant for the 2019 gubernatorial poll, Mogaji Joseph Tegbe, who officially defected to PDP some weeks ago, was elected as candidate for Oyo South. Though Tegbe contested unopposed through a consensus arrangement, 296 votes were still cast for him at Tafo Event Centre, Ijokodo, to affirm his emergence.

For Oyo Central and Oyo North senatorial districts, Bisi Ilaka, former Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde, and a business mogul, Akinwale Akinwole, popularly known as Wolekanle, also emerged as candidates respectively. Ilaka, who will contest the poll for the third time, polled 322 votes while Wolekanle scored 414 out of a total of 415 votes cast by delegates..

Though the three senatorial candidates are believed to be the favourites of Governor Makinde, it was gathered that a number of the aspirants believed to be the favourites of Makinde did not win the primary in some federal constituencies.

The candidates for the House of Representatives are Lanre Sarumi – Ibadan North; Abideen Adeaga – Lagelu Akinyele; Abdulmojeed Mogbanjubola – Oluyole; Hussain Yusuf Ijaban -Irepo,/Oorelope/Olorunsogo; Lukma Adisa Salami – Saki East/Saki West/Atisbo; Abass Adigun Agboworin – Ibadan South East/North East; and Oyejide Oyesina – Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa; Stanley Olajide – Ibadan North West/South West; Olufemi Onireti – Ogbomoso North/South/Oriire and Yemi Taiwo – Ido/Ibarapa East; Busari Olayemi – Egbada/Ona Ara; Dr Adepoju Anthony – Ibarapa North/Ibarapa Central; Ojo Sunday Makanjuola – Ogo Oluwa/Surulere; and Kamil Akinlabi – Oyo East/Oyo West/Atiba.