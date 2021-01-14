Benue State Government, yesterday, said Governor Samuel Ortom had again tested negative for COVID-19.

This is contained in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase, where Ortom admitted that though he tested negative for COVID-19 on December 14, 2020, some of his close aides, however, tested positive.

He said the development made it necessary for him to go into isolation as the NCDC protocol demands.

The governor urged the people of the state to go for the test and know their COVID-19 status. He said by doing so, they would be complementing government’s efforts in fighting the pandemic.

Ortom said that it was only by going for the test that the status of people could be determined and treated on time if their test returns positive.

He emphasised that COVID-19 is real and that it was important that people should take preventive measures such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks, and washing of hands with soap and the use of sanitisers.

Benue government has already made the wearing of facemasks compulsory in the state.