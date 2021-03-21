From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Sunday, called on Nigerians with good conscience to save the country from drifting into anarchy and lawlessness.

He made the call during a Thanksgiving service in his honour at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Signs and Wonders Mega Parish, Makurdi, the state capital.

The Governor while that king God for sparing his life, wondered why a certain ethnic group in the country would be shielded and allowed to use its militia arm to wreck havoc on perceived enemies.

He gave thanks and praises to God for saving him from daredevil armed herders who attacked his convoy yesterday on his way from his farm.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command has condemned the unprovoked attack on the Governor.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue State, CP Audu Madaki, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, warned that such lawlessness cannot be condoned in Benue state under his watch.

“On Saturday 20th March, 2021 at about 1200hrs a distress call was received from one of the police officers deployed as Escort to the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Samuel Ortom that, while on escort duty with the Governor to His farm located at Abua Village, Gboko road, Makurdi; some armed men numbering about 15 came out from the bush and started shooting sporadically at His Excellency’s entourage.

“He stated further that they were able to repel the attackers and secure the Governor back to Benue Peoples House, Makurdi unhurt.

“Upon receipt of this information, a team of police officers was detailed to the scene to prevent further breakdown of law and order and on the spot assessment of the crime scene.

“Cp. Audu Madaki, while condemning the unprovoked attack on the Governor, commended officers who were involved in the gun duel for bravery and ordered an investigation into the case.

“The CP added that such lawlessness cannot be condoned in Benue state under his watch,” the statement concluded.