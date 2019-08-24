Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom will be participating in the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) scheduled to hold in Yokohama, Japan, between August 28 and 30.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom and other Nigerian Governors will take part in the main Conference as well as its side events.

The statement added that at this year’s TICAD with the theme ‘Africa and Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future’, President Muhammadu Buhari is also expected to deliver Nigeria’s statement.

“TICAD, initiated by the Japanese Government in 1993 and co-organised every three years by the United Nations, the World Bank and African Union Commission, (AUC) focuses on Africa’s development and economic transformation.”