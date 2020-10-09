Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has stressed the need for the Federal Government to listen to the views of the people and evolve acceptable ways of addressing the problems confronting the country instead of engaging in a combative style against anyone who dared to suggest alternative approaches to tackling the challenges.

Governor Ortom stated this in a statement by his media aide, Terver Akase, against the backdrop of the reaction of the Federal Government to the statement made by the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Pastor Adeboye had suggested that the way out of the myriad of socio-economic problems in Nigeria was restructuring.

Governor Ortom urged the Federal Government not to dismiss calls for the restructuring and other views expressed by the people as unpatriotic outbursts.

He noted that Nigeria was practising democracy which guaranteed the freedom of speech to all citizens and not military regime, which suppressed the right of the people to voice their opinions about challenges facing their country.

Governor Ortom reaffirmed his belief in the unity of Nigeria and the potential of the country to overcome its current economic, security and other challenges.