From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has again insisted that the law banning open grazing in the state is irrevocable, even as he dared the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) to meet the state government in court for any legal battle.

The Secretary-General of MAKH, Saleh Hassan, had, at a press conference in Abuja, on Monday, threatened to take legal action against the Benue State Government, over what he described as illegal seizures of cows belonging to their members, on the grounds that they violated the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state.

Governor Ortom, in a swift reaction through his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, dismissed claims by the group that the Benue Livestock Guards illegally seized livestock belonging to members of MAKH.

“There is a law in place. And it is very clear that anyone who allows his or her cattle to roam freely in the state violates the law. When such herds are seized by the Livestock Guards, a time frame is given for owners to come forward and claim. When the time given by law elapses, we are left with no option but to auction. And that is what has taken place.

“As a state, we are law-abiding and we cannot allow lawlessness. The law came into force in 2017 and was reviewed this year after it underwent every legislative process. So, anybody or group who violates it will bear the consequences.

“We are prepared to meet them in court. The law is made to be obeyed, so that we can have an orderly society. This law protects the interest of everyone, irrespective of tribe or religion. It protects herders against rustling and also protects farmers who suffer the loss of their crops.”

The governor, however, averred that everyone is free to ply his or her legitimate business in the state provided that they do not infringe on the provisions of the law against open grazing.

The governor vowed that he will never, for any reason, compromise the security and welfare of all citizens and inhabitants in the state.