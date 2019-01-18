Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom on Friday apologised to the people of Benue State and Nigerians for supporting the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Governor Ortom gave the apology while interacting with leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) at the NKST Church in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of the state.

He stated that he needed to apologise like former President Olusegun Obasanjo did because the President Buhari-led administration has not lived up to expectation and has been condoning the atrocities of Fulani herdsmen across the country.

Orton lamented that all complaints about the arrest and prosecution of leaders of Fulani groups that allegedly sponsored the killing of people in the state and destruction of property fell on deaf ears.

The governor also regretted that while his kinsmen, the late Presidents Shehu Shagari and Umaru Yar’adua appointed several Tiv people as ministers in their cabinets, President Buhari has appointed none despite the fact that the ethnic group voted massively for him in 2015.

The governor while noting that the Buhari administration had brought more hardship on Nigerians and people of the state in different ways, said Nigerians could not afford another four years of that kind of leadership that would further plunge them into more crises.

He, therefore, urged the people to support his re-election and that of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as president as well as all other candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in the forthcoming general elections, assuring that under Atiku, Nigeria is sure to be better.