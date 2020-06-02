Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has promised to liaise with the Federal government through the National Assembly, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and other development partners to resuscitate the Ameladu Water Works, Mkar Gboko.

Governor Ortom made the promised on Tuesday during an inspection visit to the facility as well as other projects across Gboko local government area of the state.

The water project, Daily Sun gathered, was initiated in 1993 by the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida administration and handed over to state government but was later vandalized in 2008.

It was further gathered that the water works is capable of providing over 9000 Cubic meters of water to Gboko and environs.

The Governor lamented the level of vandalization of the facility said the level of vandalization at the water works is beyond the capacity of the state government capacity, hence the need to seek for collaboration.

While stressing that the project cannot be allowed to waste, the Governor said he will liaise with the Federal Government, House Committee on Water Resource and development partners to revamp the water works and make it functional again.

Ortom also promised to provide adequate security to guard the remaining equipment from further theft and vandalism.

He said the state government will also contribute its quota to ensure that the project is functional to provide the water needs of the people.

The Governor also assured that the Greater Makurdi Water Works, Ortom is ongoing and is 90 percent complete explained that what is left is the reticulation works to enable Government supply water to Makurdi people.