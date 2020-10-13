Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday said the appointment of the Tor Tiv, HRM Prof. James Ayatse as National President and Board of Trustees Chairman, Association of Christian Traditional Rulers of Nigeria did not come as a surprise to him going by his pedigree as one who loves God.

The Governor who stated this when the Tor Tiv paid him a courtesy visit to formally inform him about his appointment said the Paramount ruler was already prepared both academically, spiritually and otherwise for the elevation.

Ortom who noted that the Tor Tiv’s ability to perform creditably in the assignment is not in doubt promised that the state government would support him to succeed in the assignment.

“It didn’t come to me as a surprise because the Tor Tiv has adequately prepared himself to be assigned any kind of responsibility as far as this work is concerned,” the Governor said.

Earlier, the Tor Tiv appreciated the Governor for encouraging him to accept the offer stressing that the appointment was part of the fruit the Governor sowed when he rededicated the state to God sometimes back.

“We held a meeting in Abuja last week to reorganize the association and I was favoured and given the responsibility to restructure and revive the association to meet it’s goal.

“What I’m bringing home to the state is a result of the collective prayers of the Christian community in the state.

On his part, state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Akpen Leva who spoke during a reception organised in honour of the Tor Tiv said his emergence as President, Association of Christian Traditional Rulers at a time when the country appears to have no sense of direction was apt.

The CAN Chairman posited that with the Tor Tiv’s wealth of experience, that would not scare him as he can always advise the federal government on how best to run the government for the benefit of the citizenry.

“That you were chosen by God through prayers, we believe also that the same God would use you to serve him in any capacity as can be exemplified by your elevation as the leader of Christian traditional rulers in the country.

“Permit me to point out that since your enthronement as the paramount ruler of the Tiv people, you have not disappointed us, both as a church as the head of the traditional institution in the state, you are always writing your name in gold,”Leva stated.