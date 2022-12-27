From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has, on behalf of the government and people of Benue State, congratulated the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, on his 69th birthday.

Ortom stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, on Tuesday.

The Governor said Senator Akume has made immense contributions to the development of the state and Nigeria.

While wishing him a joyful birthday celebration in good health, peace, and a prosperous new year, Governor Ortom prayed for God’s sustained blessings upon the Minister.

In the same vein, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in Benue State and Speaker of the State Assembly, Titus Uba, has also felicitated with Senator George Akume as he clocks 69 years old.

Uba who described Akume as one of the leaders that laid the foundation for the entrenchment of democracy in Benue and Nigeria in general lauded his contributions to lawmaking at the Senate where he rose to the position of Minority Leader.

He said he was hopeful that the senator would continue to utilize his political opportunities to impact humanity positively.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Wuese Orshi, the PDP guber candidate wishes Senator Akume more prosperous and eventful years ahead in his service to Nigeria.