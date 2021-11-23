Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, has called on the Federal Government to provide security agencies with sophisticated weapons and gadgets to rid Nigeria of criminality.

He made the call in Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area during the defection ceremony of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday.

“I am pained that the security agencies lack sophisticated weapons yet they work tireless to secure our lives and property.

“I commend them for ensuring that the armed Fulani herdsmen do not exterminate my people and occupy their land.”

He said that he welcomed the defectors to PDP wholeheartedly, stressing that they are free to vie for any position during the 2023 general election.

“I also came from APC and I was given the opportunity to contest the gubernatorial primaries. I contested and emerged victorious,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state PDP Chairman, Mr John Ngbede, has informed the defectors that in their party, there are no new comers, stressing that every member of the party had the same opportunity and privilege regardless of when he or she joined the party.

