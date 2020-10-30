Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, in a message by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase congratulated Muslims in the state and other parts of the country.

While noting that there was nothing impossible before God Almighty, the Governor said if the people wholeheartedly return to Him with supplications, He would heal the land.

He explained that what Nigeria needed was justice, fairness, equity and an end to impunity, beginning from leaders to the led.

The governor assured that the country will overcome its current challenges if the right measures are taken to address the people’s yearnings.

“Governor Ortom reaffirms his commitment to hosting of the Benue Youth Summit where issues affecting young people will frankly be discussed and solutions proffered.

“The governor assures Benue people that his administration will continue to give priority to programmes and policies that seek to speedily drive development in the state.”