By Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has vowed that the killers of Dr Karl Kwaghger, an Associate Professor of Engineering with the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) would be made to face justice.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Terver Akase, called on the Benue State Police Command and other security agencies to ensure that killers of the lecturer are apprehended for prosecution.

The Governor, while condemning the gruesome murder which occurred in Makurdi on Saturday evening also described it as unacceptable.

‘He calls for a thorough investigation into the incident and reaffirms the resolve of his administration to sustain the fight against crime in all its ramifications.

‘Governor Ortom consoles the family of the late Dr Kwaghger and assures them that those behind the killing of their son, husband and father must be brought to justice.

‘He prays God to grant the slain university lecturer eternal rest,’ the statement concluded.