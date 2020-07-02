Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has enjoined the people of Vandeikya Local Government Area to support the first female democratically-elected chair of the council, Mrs Paulyn Tyoer-Garba, in the task of delivering dividends of democracy to them.

The Governor’s message was delivered at a recent reception ceremony organised in Vandeikya in honour of the newly-elected chairman.

Represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Titus Uba, the Governor also called for a unity of purpose to enable Tyoer-Garba to perform on her assignment and take Vandeikya Local Government to great heights.

Traditional rulers in the area, Tor Jechira HRH Chief Clement Ugandan and Ter Kunav HRH Chief Nyiyongo Achiaku, who gave their royal blessings, advised their subjects to give the newly-elected chair all the necessary support to enable her to succeed.

In her speech, the Tyoer-Gara called on all Kunav people to unite with her to develop the council area and, promising to put in her best in the discharge of her duties and to also operate an open door policy.

Tyoer-Garba, who had earlier sworn-in her deputy, council secretary as well as other elected councillors in all 12 council wards of the local government area, promised to carry everybody along.

She thanked the gathering for honouring the invitation to attend the event, even as she called for unity of purpose on the part of members of her administration and the people of Kunav land so as to actualise the Kunav agenda.

She urged the newly sworn-in councillors to see themselves as servant-leaders who have been elected by the people and are answerable to them.

Dignitaries at the reception ceremony included Chief David Amoh, the Speaker, Hon Titus Ubah, who represented the Governor, while Chief Mrs Ashi Wende represented the First Lady, Dr Eunice Ortom, Prof Daniel Saror, who served as father of the day, was represented by Hon Engr Tachia Jooji.

The highlight of the occasion was the cutting of a cake and a performance by traditional dancers.