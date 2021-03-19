From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A Makurdi High Court Presided over by Justice Augustine Ityonyiman on Friday adjourned till May 14, 2021, the N10 billion libel suit instituted against the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, by Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom.

The case was adjourned to enable the two parties perfect the process of the out of court settlement and report back to the court.

It would be recalled that Governor Ortom had dragged Oshiomhole to court over his comments against him in an APC sponsored press conference held on July 27, 2018.

During the said press conference, the former APC national Chairman had accused Ortom of having a hand in the death of two Catholic priests and other parishioners at Mbalom Community, Gwer East local government on the grounds that one of the priests had preached a ‘very critical sermon’ against him (the Governor).

But after filing six preliminary objections to the suit and losing all, Oshiomhole approached the court for an out of court settlement with Governor Samuel Ortom.

When the case came up on Friday, counsel to Oshiomhole Titus Akuha, who held brief for Festus Jumbo told the court that there is a new development on the out of court settlement earlier canvassed by Oshiomhole.

He disclosed that although the matter was already fixed for definite hearing, Oshiomhole had partly complied with the terms of settlement adding that what remained was a retraction of the publication in electronic media and some sundry issues.

He prayed the court for another date to enable the parties resolve the outstanding issues.

On his part, counsel to Governor Ortom, Samuel Irabor agreed with the submission of Oshiomhole’s counsel.

In his ruling, Justice Ityonyiman adjourned the suit to May 14 for report on the out of court settlement.