Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

BENUE Governor Emmanuel Ortom has warned against transporting corpses from other parts of the country for burial in the state.

The governor, who gave the warning at the Government House, yesterday, said any corpse found being ferried into the state would be seized and buried by the State Action Committee on COVID-19.

Ortom spoke against the backdrop of the discovery of a corpse that was intercepted at the Buruku River crossing point.

It was gathered that the Buruku Council Chairman, Mrs. Dooshima Esther Orlu on Monday night at about 11:30pm, intercepted a suspected COVID 19 corps allegedly coming from Lagos.

Personal Assistant to the Chairman, Godwin Ikyaan, quoted his principal as immediately directing that the corpse and those who were conveying it be kept around the General Hospital in Buruku for onward hand over to the State COVID 19 Committee team headed by the Deputy Governor Benson Abounu.

Ortom said the chairman of the state COVID-19 had directed that no corpse should be brought to Benue State for now and that people should be buried wherever they died.

“The steps we are taking is not to punish anyone but it is about protection of lives. Prevention is better than cure,” the governor said.