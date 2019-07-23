Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has warned that any public servant under his administration found pilfering funds meant for the execution of public projects would face the wrath of the law.

Ortom handed down the warning during the swearing in ceremony of 15 newly appointed commissioners at the Government House in Makurdi, yesterday.

“I wish to emphasise that all public servants under this administration should not dare to convert funds meant for the execution of public projects for the people’s welfare and wellbeing into private pockets. This is unacceptable and contrary to public fiscal responsibility and we shall not hesitate to use the big stick against such conduct.”

While congratulating the new commissioners, he stressed the need for all political appointees to perform satisfactorily in order to continue to be part of our team.

He said his administration has embarked on aggressive internal revenue generation with a view to meeting his campaign promises to the people of the state.

“This accounts for the current re-organisation of the machinery of government in some sectors for effective service delivery. Let me stress that every appointee must perform satisfactorily in order to continue to be part of our team.

“You’re, therefore, requested to acquaint yourselves with Administrative Guidelines, Financial Regulations and Office Procedure to enable you discharge your duties effectively.”

The governor also appealed to permanent secretaries and other senior government officials to co-operate with the appointees and support them to perform maximally.