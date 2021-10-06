From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Wednesday, warned political aspirants against engaging in desperate politics saying their political aspiration should not be a do or die affair.

Ortom gave the warning at the Banquet Hall of Government House during a valedictory meeting with all his appointees who recently resigned from his administration to pursue their political ambitions.

‘Whatever you’re aspiring for should not be a matter of life and death. The Bible says a man can recieve nothing except it is given to him by God.

The Governor further warned the aspirants against politics of bitterness stressing that, ‘You don’t need to begrudge anyone,’ as according to him, it would be impossible for all the 30 PDP governorship aspirants to become Governor of Benue State at the same time.

He recalled what happened to him in 2015 and 2019 during the elections and concluded by saying that, ‘when it’s your turn, nobody can stop you.’

‘If in the end, you don’t make it, it does not mean that God has dumped you. Don’t be dejected because you don’t know what would have happened to you if you get the position. That’s why the bible says all things work together to them that love God and are the called according to his purpose.

‘There’s no way for people to become Governor at the same time. We have up to 30 aspirants who are aspiring to take over from me. One thing I can do to help is to lead by example. As leader of the party in Benue, I will ensure equity, fairness and justice.’

I have always said that the voice of the people is the voice of God. Commended them for their contributions to his administration in various ways.

Ortom enjoined all those who are contesting any position to liase with their people opining that the voice of the people is the voice of God.

‘Anyone intending to contest should liaise with their constituencies and mine is just to monitor. The preference I can give is to ensure that you’re not shortchanged.

‘By the grace of God, as we did during the local government election, we shall arrive at a consensus. We are going to seat as a party to decide where the governorship should be zoned to.

‘I believe that God will give me the wisdom to be able to do what is acceptable to all. But where we cannot, we will organise a free and fair primaries that will throw up our candidate,’ the Governor said.

Some of the former appointees who spoke on behalf of their other colleagues including the ex Chief of Staff, Terwase Orbunde, Commissioner of Information, Ngunan Addingi, Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase and Senior Special Assistant, James Igbudu thanked the Governor for the opportunity to serve in his government.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .