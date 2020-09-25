Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has warned youths of the state to desist from the act of using fetish powers to harm elders.

The Governor gave the warning at the burial ceremony of his late Special Adviser to the state governor, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs (BLGCA), Jerome Torshimbe in Naka, Gwer-East LGA of the state on Friday.

Ortom who was reacting to the lamentation by Ter Tyoshin, HRH Chief Daniel Abomtse that youths in his domain were using fetish powers to kill elders in the area warned that perpetrators would be apprehended and summarily dealt with.

Chief Abomtse had alleged that between 2012 and now, about 30 elders have been afflicted and suddenly lost their lives through the use of traditional oracles in his domain.

“Isolated murder of elders on account of oracle consultation by youths, which sent over thirty persons to their early graves spanning from 2012 to date

“My Council has done her best to curtail this phenomenon to no avail. We really need a government sledge hammer to descend on perpetrators and those connivers of this dastard acts. That’s why we are appealing to your government to speedily respond to check this ugly trend.”

The royal father also the regretted the loss of some worthy sons of the area, which he noted, had thrown the area into a state of mourning, among them the abduction and later murder of Sub-Lieutenant David Igbashal in February, 2020.

He said the Naval Officer, Sub-Lieutenant, Igbashal was murdered between the borders of Ebonyi and Enugu states, around Ngbo community in Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi state.

Chief Abomtse further urged Governor Ortom to get to the root of the matter for the purpose of unravelling the mystery surrounding the alleged abduction and murder of the young and enterprising Naval Officer, with the aim of bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The traditional rulers said this would bring relief to the deceased family who have been heavily traumatised since the occurrence of the incident seven months ago.

Responding, Governor Ortom warned that any youths to stop consulting oracles with the intent of afflicting others, would be severely dealt with.

He stated that he has forgiven their past mistakes, but going forward, he would not forgive perpetrators of such acts.

The Governor who was the chief mourner at the burial described Torshimbe as a man of character and integrity and one who was committed and dedicated to duty.

He comforted the family of the deceased and urged them to take solace in the fact that their benefactor died a fulfilled man.

The burial was attended by people from all walks of life and across political divides.