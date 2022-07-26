From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said he might end up becoming a freedom fighter like Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho after leaving office in 2023.

He dropped the hint while briefing newsmen at the new Banquet Hall, Government House, Makurdi. He flayed the Federal Government for failing in its core responsibility of protecting lives of citizens, saying “things are getting worse in Nigeria.”

He said his call for the release of Kalu, Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Igboho, Yoruba agitation leader, during his visit to United Kingdom and United States was because Kalu and Igboho were freedom fighters, like him, and not bandits.

“They should stop harassing Kanu and Igboho because these are freedom fighters. If tomorrow, I leave office and decide to become a freedom fighter for my people, nobody should harass me,” Ortom said.

He said his visit to the two countries was to correct the wrong narratives by the Federal Government that the crisis in Benue State was caused by climate change. He said leaders of the the two countries were surprised to learn that the attacks were beyond what they had been told.

“Even during the raining season, the Fulani herders come to our communities to kill, maim and rape our women and even our men. These Fulani come from Niger, Senegal, Mauritania and other places. They only use that as shield; their main reason for the attacks is the occupation of our lands. I also called for the release of Nnamidi Kanu and Sunday Igboho who are freedom fighters while they give amnesty to bandits.”

He described the trending video on social media where bandits threatened to kidnap President Muhammad Buhari as the worst of security problems in the country.

He said Nigeria may soon become like Afghanistan with the spate of insecurity rocking the country.

“They are being sponsored. I feel pained that this is happening in my generation. There is no government in Nigeria today. Those who are surrounding the president are criminals. Mr president, if you are listening to me, I want to say that you are not doing well, you have violated the oath of office you took, Nigerians are in pains, they are suffering, the socio economic lives of the people have gone down the abyss. You’ve left us digging our graves, we need a true change, not the change from top to bottom you promised us in 2015,” Ortom said.